Co-Founder Of Legendary Hard Rock Bank AC/DC Malcolm Young Passes Away At The Age Of 64

Malcolm Young, the co-founder of Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has passed away at the age of 64 on the 18th of November, Saturday, 2017. A statement released by Malcolm’s brother, Angus, as well as the band as a whole stated, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young.”

According to the band, Malcolm has been dealing with dementia for several years, and he passed away peacefully alongside his friends and family.

Malcolm is most known for his musical proficiency as a songwriter, producer, guitarist, and visionary responsible for the creation of one of the most iconic bands in the history of rock music.

Angus and Malcolm founded the band in Australia back in 1973 and were credited as the writers of almost every song the band had released all the way up to 2014. Some of their most iconic tracks include, “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Highway To Hell,” as well as “Back In Black.”

Malcolm’s brother and lead guitarist, Angus, said Malcolm was a perfectionist and a visionary but he always stuck to what he wanted and chose to express his artistic desires perfectly throughout his music.

Malcolm announced that he would retire from the band in September of 2014 after leaving due to dementia. His doctor ordered him to take time off because of his illness, and the time needed to deal with the disease.

Advertisement

Additionally, Malcolm and Young lost their oldest brother, George Young, who was a producer for the band as well as a member of The Easy Beats. This isn’t the first time AC/DC has dealt with the tragic loss of a member. They lost their original vocalist, Bon Scott, back in 1980 due to alcohol-induced asphyxiation.