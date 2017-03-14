A famous private mental health clinic called the Priory Hospital that has treated celebrities like Johnny Depp, Amy Winehouse, and Lily Allen has been ordered to improve the way they treat their clients.

Advertisement

Allegedly, the clinic is responsible for treating patients who are at risk of suicide, substance abuse, and self-harm.

The clinic treats a wide range of mental issues like depression, anxiety, and addictions. The clinic is for upper-class who can afford their enmities like an on-site restaurant, a gym with a personal trainer, and housekeeping for a number of the private en suite rooms.

The commission responsible for quality control said that the hospital requires “a lot of improvement” and that the clinic was giving “inadequate care” to their patients. Apparently, the hospital is in the middle of a 1.2 million dollar improvement program to meet the commission’s standards.

The hospital said that the time that they decided to conduct the investigation into the hospital’s practices was unfair and at the worst possible time.

“Our £1.2m improvement program at Roehampton is being led by a new management team and includes trailing a state-of-the-art patient monitoring system.”

“It is disappointing that we have been re-inspected part way through this program when there were works in progress which have now been completed.”

Some people have been wondering if the clinic is partly responsible for the recent outbursts of Johnny Depp, where he was seen having a violent confrontation with his wife on camera. Fans have speculated that this could explain why Amy Winehouse was not able to recuperate from her battle with drug addiction and later died from addictions.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp has been in hot water later due to his battles with drug addiction and has recently become divorced from his wife in a high-profile divorce case. Do you think that the ‘inadequate’ clinic could’ve handled treatments better for their clients?