Cleveland celebrates its hero: LeBron James turned 32!

How would Cleveland Cavaliers look without LeBron James? It’s a question that fans wouldn’t be too happy to answer again. “The King” has turned 32 on Friday and for him, there’s no place like home.

Born in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James was drafted by the Cavs in 2003. Straight from the beginning, it was clear that James had the talent to become achieve greatness. He became a leader and was treated as a God for seven seasons. Then, seeking for a ring, he left for Miami and everyone in Cleveland called him Judas.

Four years for the Heat meant two rings, performance that LeBron always dreamed of achieving when he was in Cleveland. Then, he decided to choose with his heart – and his heart always remained in his home state. Fans forgave him and therefore began a fairy tale.

2016 was fantastic for LeBron. ‘A magical run. I felt like Aladdin on my flying magic carpet.”, he declared. In his second season back in Cleveland, “The King” won a third ring, after an incredible comeback in the finale against Golden State Warriors. A third NBA title. Finals MVP. Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, plus a White House visit. Yes, it was a pretty impressive year for him. But comparisons with Michael Jordan have started again to emerge and people are asking again – who is the best player? Yet, LeBron doesn’t feel any pressure and is only concerned by his game.

LeBron is more than a basketball player in Cleveland. Since his return, the whole city has flourished. Now, Cleveland has its well-deserved hero, a man that carried his team to a long-awaited title, ending the city’s 52-year sports championship drought.

The Akron wonder kid is now a 32-year-old husband, father, philanthropist and one of the NBA’s most important figures. Will he reach Jordan’s six title rings? Maybe it’s not that important and we should just enjoy James’ talent and leadership on the court and consider ourselves lucky to be contemporary with him.