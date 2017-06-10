Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Jeff Van Gundy Defends Khloe Kardashian Amid Accusations She Is Ruining Tristan Thompson’s Performance

A lot of Cavaliers fans are mad at Khloé Kardashian! The 32-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has come under fire for Tristan Thompson’s performance in the NBA finals.

Tristan’s fans have pointed to Khloé as the reason for his team losing three games against the Golden State Warriors in the finals thus far.

But according to American basketball coach, Jeffrey William Van Gundy, the criticism is unfair and “downright low-rent.”

The former Knicks coach said, “I’ve noticed a lot, in this series, the debate about why Tristan Thompson has not played well. And he hasn’t played well. But the debate about whether his girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, and the ‘Kardashian curse’ is the reason, is to me, downright-low rent.”

Van Gundy is a smart man. He has noticed this as a reoccurring trend among basketball fans.

He said, “My thing is this: When Lebron James struggled in 2011 in those finals, did we say it was his girlfriend that caused him not to succeed? Or last year with Steph Curry, was it Steph Curry’s wife when he didn’t play up to the standard? No.”

The coach thinks the ‘Kardashian curse’ is immature and unnecessary, and it’s mostly just because the Kardashians are so visible.

He went on to say that he doesn’t know her or her family, but an apology to the reality TV star is imminent because the “debate” is insulting.

As CI readers know, Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since September of last year, when they were seen hanging out during Labor Day weekend in Mexico.

Despite all of the hate, Khloé is unashamed and showed up to the game anyway to cheer her boyfriend on along with her sister Kourtney, Kris Jenner, and her three nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

And what does Thompson think of all this? He hasn’t addressed his fans’ criticisms yet, but I’m sure he wouldn’t be happy to hear about the ‘Kardashian Curse’.