Civil Rights Activist Dick Gregory In Hospital Because Of Unknown Condition

Writer, comedian, and civil rights figure, Dick Gregory, was hospitalized recently and is fighting a battle against an unknown illness. His son recently took to Facebook to open up regarding the condition of his father.

The comic and political activist was taken to the hospital earlier this month and has been working on his health.

However, things began to worsen which resulted in him being recommitted to the facility on the 12th of August, Saturday.

Christian Gregory, Dick’s son, shared the news on Facebook on the 17th of August to update his fans on his current status.

Despite the troubling revelations, he assured them that his father is on his way to a recovery.

In the post, he wrote, “My father, Dick Gregory remains hospitalized with a serious but stable medical condition. His prognosis is excellent, and he should be released within the next few days.”

Dick is 85-years-old, and in the post, Christian claimed when it comes to disease and sickness, a person’s age is a factor of the utmost importance.

He claimed there is “no such thing as a “simple” condition.”

Dick is considered to be one of the most unique comics of all-time and is also highly regarded for his activism in the Civil Rights Movement.

Advertisement

Not only was he active in the movement for the freedom of African-Americans in the United States, but he has also been a vocal supporter of a raw fruit and vegetable diet. He even founded a corporation called Health Enterprises Inc in 1984. For the sake of both Dick’s fans and his family, we wish the legendary comedian gets well soon.