Cindy Crawford Takes On Internet Trolls Who Mocked Her Wrinkles

At the age of 51, Cindy Crawford is fully aware of the fact that she is aging and does not need haters or trolls who live on her Instagram page to degrade her.

Today, Mrs. Crawford spoke about her lines and wrinkles candidly in an interview with People magazine.

In the 1990s, Crawford was the It Girl who covered every international fashion magazine that ever existed.

The stunner with the trademark mole on her lips showed her envious body on the covers of Vogue, W, People, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Cosmopolitan.

Mrs. Crawford along with Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista was amongst the highest-paid models in the world.

She took part in ad campaigns for brands like Versace, Calvin Klein, Escada, David Yurman, and Oscar De La Renta.

The Illinois beauty, who is married to former model Rande Gerber, has retired from the runaway and is the brain behind a business empire that includes clothes, furniture, and beauty products.

The savvy businesswoman is very active on social media where she promotes her products, appearances on television shows, and magazines. However, oftentimes she faces trolls who make harsh comments on her looks.

The model and actress explained how she handles the criticisms by saying: “Aging in the public eye can be challenging. I guess I don’t have a choice. My only thing is that no one on social media needs to point out how I’m aging. I know. The aspect of our society that wants to criticize everyone else saddens me.”

#Superbowl Sunday means showing off my @Pepsi cut-offs. 🏈💋• A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:58am PST

The “Simian Line” star added: “That’s one of the advantages of taking care of your skin — you don’t feel like you have to cover it up with makeup. I don’t want to only present myself in one way, so when people see me in person, they’re like, ‘Wow, she looks nothing like her pictures.’”

The “Fair Game” actress concluded by: “I feel so fortunate.I am strong. I work out. I am healthy. I try to focus on that as opposed to picking myself apart.”

Advertisement

Those haters would be lucky to look like Crawford when they are 50.