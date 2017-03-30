Cindy Crawford Bought The Best Gift For George and Amal Clooney!

George Clooney has an immense love for tequila. Clooney’s favorite kind of tequila is Casamigos Tequila, which just so happens to be the company owned by Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber.

The supermodel shared a photo on Instagram of two onesies for small babies with the words “Casa” on one and “Migos” on the other.

“Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys! 👶💗👶💙,” Crawford captioned the funny photo of herself holding up the little outfits, which featured pink and blue fonts, respectively.

Clooney joked during CinemaCon that Amal told him not to name the kids after his beloved Tequila. The actor joked “My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos.” He told Entertainment Tonight “that’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do.”

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Julie Chen broke the news on The Talk the Ocean’s Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer are indeed expecting twins.

The former heartthrob-bachelor tied the knot with the champion of human rights during a grand ceremony in Venice, Italy, in 2014.

Crawford told E! News at the beginning of the month she was incredibly excited for the Clooney’s for the expectations of twins. She went on to say that it’s amazing and they’re so happy together. The supermodel said, “it just seemed like a natural step.”

Matt Damon commented on the couple’s relationship recently remarking ” (George) will be great, he’ll be a mess. But Amal will take care of everything.”

Damon said he would be prepared and he has to figure it out because the kids are on the way soon. He went on to praise Clooney’s directorial skills on the new movie Suburbicon with Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Issac.