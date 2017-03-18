Cindy Crawford And Husband Rande Gerber Talk George And Amal Clooney Twin Babies: ‘Not Sure He’ll Be Doing Diapers’

Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, are longtime friends of George and Amal Clooney’s and are therefore very excited for the couple who will be entering the parenthood club in the summer.

However, Crawford and Gerber are also mocking their pal, George Clooney, by telling the world that he will not be doing much diaper changing.

Thursday night, the stunning model, 51, and the businessman were present at an event at Umami Burger in Santa Monica, California.

The couple was not out for a night on the town; they were promoting their products.

Mrs. Crawford unveiled her new Casa Burger while Mr. Gerber introduced his new Spicy Margarita in collaboration with Casamigos Tequila.

The pair explained that $1 from the sale of each burger and cocktail will go to the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Crawford, a mom of two burgeoning models – Presley and Kaia Gerber – spoke with E! News about their latest business ventures.

But, the conversation quickly turned to the Clooney twins due in June.

The Fair Game actress said she is thrilled for Clooney, who she believes will be a great dad, but not a hands-on one.

One of the “100 Hottest Women of All-Time” told the TV network: “It was like all of a sudden he might get married, and he might have a family. It’s incredible. We are very excited for them.”

54-year-old Gerber, who was standing next to his wife, started laughing and added: “I’m not sure he’ll be doing diapers.”

The Beautopia star jokingly threw her spouse under the bus be saying that he was not great at caring for their children either when they were babies.

A laughing Crawford added: “By the way, you don’t know how to do diapers.”

In a past interview with a French magazine, Clooney confessed to the reporter that he was laughed at by Matt Damon when he announced that he was going to be a father.