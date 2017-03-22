Ciara’s Husband Russell Wilson Wants To Make Peace With Future

Russell Wilson and Future might be getting closer to some kind of truce. If this report is confirmed, it could bring some peace in Ciara’s life.

The stunning R&B princess is pregnant with her second child, the first one with her husband, Wilson.

Ciara was previously engaged to rapper and producer Future, they ended their relationship In August 2014, two months after the birth of their son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

The trio spent months fighting in the media and the courtroom. Some suggested that the 33-year-old was jealous of the fact his ex-fiancée found love and happiness with another man.

Moreover, Future appeared frustrated by the relationship the NFL star was able to build with little Future.

Now, we are learning that things might be moving in the right direction and peace could be on the horizon. Wilson reportedly tried to make the first step by insisting that Future Zahir be part of the birthday celebration of his half-sister, Londyn.

The new detente could also be linked to the fact that Future has a new woman in his life. The critically-acclaimed Atlanta artist is said to be dating hip-hop superstar, Nicki Minaj.

A source in the know spoke to the media and shared: “Russell has reached out to Future a number of times since he got serious with Ciara, and tried to talk to him. He wanted to air out any issues with Future, but he hasn’t been interested. Future won’t return his texts of phone calls, so it’s been frustrating.”

Wilson might be looking for peace, but it is not clear that Future feels the same way.