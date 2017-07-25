Ciara Was “Mom-Shamed” For Bringing Her Baby On A Toboggan Ride In China

The social-media-busybodies can never keep their noses out of someone else’s business, can they? Their newest target is the singer Ciara, who is being criticized by Instagram trolls for bringing her 3-month-old daughter on the Mutianyu Great Wall of China toboggan slide.

The singer wrote on her account, “I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family. @DangeRussWilson Unreal! ❤️.”

Her followers on both Instagram and Twitter were fast to jump on the situation.

Their critique was that she was “jeopardizing her newborn’s safety.”

But is that really what it’s about? Maybe, the trolls are just too unhappy in their own lives, so they have to lash out at celebrities to feel better.

One person wrote, “has your attention-seeking narcissism as a couple affected your parenting decisions too? This is ridiculous. She’s three months old.”

Another busybody said, “Isn’t this too dangerous for a newborn? It may be fun but doing this with an infant to your chest is not smart at all.”

Another person tried to negate the fact they were shaming her by acknowledging that they’re not “shaming.”

He/she said, “honestly not trying to shame Ciara, but this was very dangerous. What if the thing had malfunctioned. Don’t believe people are trying to say she is a dumb parent, but it was a stupid decision, IMO.”

One person’s conception of what is “safe” is often very different from another’s. What one person thinks is a “risk” is just a part of life to another person. It takes all types to make the world go ’round.