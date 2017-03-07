Ciara Reveals Her Baby Bump In A Stunning Topless Shoot

Ciara is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson and has recently posted some daring pregnancy photos. Apparently, this is a trend among singers, as Beyonce also did the same recently. Back to Ciara, the 31-year-old R&B star posed for a series of shots for HarpersBazaar, including one in which she appears topless, showing her magnificent baby bump.

Advertisement

The singer spoke a lot in the article about her unborn child, but also mentioned her upcoming album she claims to be her “second baby.”

Ciara already has a son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, but claimed that her two and a half years-old is excited to be a big brother.

The Texas-born singer said that Zahir randomly pulls her shirt up and asks her to see the baby and then he talks to his unborn sibling. Full of joy, Ciara says that afterward, Future Jr. kisses her on the belly and pulls her shirt back down.

Source: People

Talking about her family and life’s difficulties, Ciara told the publication that Future Jr. taught her about the strength you can gain from challenges and vulnerabilities because when you’re genuinely truthful with yourself, you can change your life.

With Wilson by her side, Ciara seems to be a very resourceful and calls the 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback her “champion.”

The singer always wanted someone who supports her vision and her dreams, and Russell seems to be just the guy to keep her happy.

Advertisement

While she worked hard on her new seventh studio album, Ciara said this period of her life is all about family and is excited to soon see her two kids running around together.