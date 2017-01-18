Ciara Revealed Why She and Russell Wilson Opted for Abstinence

Ciara surprised everyone when she and her hunk of a man Russell Wilson decided to practice abstinence until marriage.

But now, after they tied the knot, the 31-year-old singer explained all the details that led to such an unexpected relationship goal.

Cosmopolitan South Africa’s February cover girl married the Seattle Seahawks quarterback last summer and the abstinence is finally over.

However, Ciara admitted that for more than a year, this decision was a real torture for the two, considering that Russell Wilson is a handsome guy and the singer did her best to keep her hands off him.

Luckily for both, this whole situation ended last summer, after the wedding, and in October, Ciara even announced that she’s pregnant and expecting her second child.

The Texas-born singer has a 2-year-old kid from a previous relationship with rapper Future, the two got engaged in October 2013, but decided to split in the summer of 2014.

And here’s where haters had a saying: if Ciara was so keen on abstinence, why did she decide to do it just with Russell?

The singer explained that she was looking for a safety net, to be absolutely sure that she and the Seattle Seahawks’ player are soulmates and what they have is for real.

For Ciara, friendship needs to prevail, because it’s the foundation of a strong relationship.

She and Future had misunderstandings regarding life values that led to the separation, so she needed to be sure that she lets the right man into her life.

So we now know what comes next, Ciara and Russell will always be good friends, perhaps the most important aspect in any relationship, especially for a soon to be mom Ciara.

If they got through more than one year of abstinence, we guess there is nothing else that can come between this happy couple, right?