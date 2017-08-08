Ciara May Be Pregnant With Russell Wilson’s Baby Number 2

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson expecting baby number 2?

Earlier today, an unexpected rumor surfaced online via MTO that claimed less than four months after giving birth to baby Sienna, the diva is expecting.

In late April, Ciara announced the arrival of her daughter with a note that read: “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy.”

A source spoke to the publication and explained that Ciara has revealed to family friends she and the athlete are expecting another bundle of joy.

The pregnancy report has been on media outlets for several hours, and no one from Ciara nor Wilson’s camp has denied it.

Many of Ciara’s fans believe the story is inaccurate.

They are saying that MTO came up with the story because while the singer has been seen with what looks like a baby bump, it is simply pregnancy weight.

❤️ @KellyRowland @LaLa @ValVogt #Girls #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Since giving birth to Sienna, Ciara has been seen at several outings wearing loose clothing.

Via social media, the talented dancer has confessed that she is taking it one step at a time to shed the pounds.

She explained: “I said I was not going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!!… 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack.”

One week later, she returned to social media and said she was able to drop 10 pounds.

Future Zahir Wilburn’s mom revealed: “183-175 = 8! Not quite the 10lbs I was aiming for, but these 8lbs will do! I m bout to kill a cheeseburger and brownie today!”

Every Day I do it for you all. I thank Jesus and I'm forever grateful for my loving family. #Year6 in the @NFL 🙏🏾🏈 A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

If she is indeed pregnant, well wishers are hoping it will go as the first two.

Before giving birth, she said: “I am feeling great. I am feeling awesome, actually.You gotta totally push through it and be strong. When I am working, I do not feel anything at all. I forget there’s a baby in my stomach. When I am working, my adrenaline keeps me going, and I feel good.”

In about nine months, the world will know if she was expecting or not.