Ciara Flaunts Impressive Post-Baby Body Amid New Pregnancy Rumors With Russell Wilson

Ciara is not pregnant, and this picture proves it, in fact, she is flaunting her amazing figure.

For several weeks, rumors have been swirling around claiming that just months after giving birth to baby Sienna Princess, Ciara and husband, Russell Wilson, are expecting their second child.

Ciara, who is also mom to three-year-old son Future, welcomed Sienna in April.

At the time, the All You’ve Got actress shared a sweet picture sitting on the beach and captioned it: “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy.”

Placed Our Dots In The Sticker Furniture Room. Incredible Experience.#DateNight #YayoiKusama A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

A few weeks later, MTO claimed the “Can’t Leave ’em Alone” singer and Wilson were expecting baby number 2.

According to the site, the diva was six weeks pregnant and over the moon.

The weekend, she shared a photo that was taken after a grueling workout session that showed that she is as fit as ever.

Ciara captioned it: “Making Progress.. #MammaC.”

She recently revealed that she weighs 175 pounds and is eating healthy to get back in shape.

The mother of two explained: “No Movement Week Started my stretch mark removal process this week, and the Doc told me I could not work out…so I ate healthy & added a few in the mix! This weeks goal 3lbs. #BounceBack #LevelUp.”

A source said Ciara is busy enjoying motherhood and is not in a rush to shed the pounds.

The family friend shared: “[Ciara] always wanted a little girl. She is feeling good and is showered with all her friends sending her well wishes.”

They are making sure little Future is not left out and gets to play the part of big brother.

The source shared: “He is happy to have a sister and has been so cute while playing with her.”

When it comes to Wilson, the insider stated: “He is the happiest man on the planet. This dude was made to be a dad. He has always surrounded himself with children, whether he was helping them through his charities or working with them during football season.”

The source revealed: “He has been sending photos of his baby girl to all his close boys. He keeps gushing about her. He jokes and says, ‘I will never let her out of my sight.’ He is very protective.”

Ciara and her husband are closer than ever according to the tipster.

Aye…Pops 2 Infinity ☺️ 💃🏽 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

The person shared: “[Russell] is behind and supportive of Ciara in so many ways. Their connection is unbreakable. He is very into God and believes they were destined for each other.”

Ciara looks amazing.