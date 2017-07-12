Ciara Debuts Post-Baby Body And New Hairdo After Celebrating One-Year Wedding Anniversary With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara debuted her post-baby body in a cute summer dress while shopping for her baby daughter, Sienna Princess, and three-year-old son, Future.

Earlier this week, Ciara was pictured out in public for the first time since welcoming her second child in late April.

Ciara was seen as she exited Bel Bambini, a high-end baby boutique in Los Angeles, California.

The “Like a Boy” artist looked like she has been shedding off the pounds.

Rocking faux locks half up and half down, Russell Wilson’s wife sported a chic yet comfortable attire.

The songwriter and record producer wore a mini gray dress and matching Nike Air Force 1.

She completed the look with fashionable sunglasses and a few pieces of jewelry.

The “Can’t Leave ’em Alone” artist has been sharing her baby weight journey on social media.

Ciara said that she has taken steps to remove her stretch marks, but her doctor is not ready for her to start exercising just as yet.

Ciara confessed that she weighs about 175 pounds and is eating healthy and taking long walks to get back her pre-baby body.

However, she is not stressing it, Ciara told her fans that she is enjoying a long vacation with her family.

She said on Instagram: “No Movement Week Started my stretch mark removal process this week, and the Doc told me I could not work out…so I ate healthy & added a few in the mix! This weeks goal 3lbs. #BounceBack #LevelUp.”

Ciara Wilson displayed her post-baby body as she went shopping at Bel Bambini high end baby apparel boutique in Los Angeles on Monday. (Photos Via RMLA/BACKGRID) #Ciara A post shared by Ramses F. (@kingramsestha1) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

The couple, baby Sienna, and little Future are on a fun getaway in Mexico.

Wilson and Ciara celebrated their first year of marriage on July 6th.

Ciara surprised Wilson with a banner in the sky and rose petals on a bed in their initials.

Wilson spoke about the special gift by saying: “C had this banner going up in the sky, which I was surprised by. I was sitting in the kitchen, and she had this cool banner going by, and I said, ‘What is that?’ And so that was really sweet of her. We had a lot of fun. A lot of romantic times. That is always good.”

He also opened up about Sienna by saying: “It has been a blessing. It has been super easy and been amazing. Ciara is the best mom in the world. It does not get any better than her, so it has been exciting.”

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Ciara recently beamed about her husband and their marriage by telling Harper’s Bazaar it is “even greater… just… so… amazing… awesome… It really is.”

Advertisement

Fans are happy that Ciara is taking some time off to live her life and enjoy her little family.