Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Baby Sienna Princess’ First Photo Hits The Web

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, have debuted their daughter, Sienna Princess, on social media.

The baby girl was born almost five months ago and thus far — her parents have made sure that she remained anonymous.

Well, this evening, the athlete and singer decided to give a glimpse of baby Sienna — but her face is still not visible.

In the photo, big brother Future Zahir Wilburn, 2, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé and rapper, Future, is sitting next to Sienna and Ciara.

The trio is watching a football game between the Seahawks and another team in a large stadium and wearing Wilson’s number 3.

Fans are a bit unhappy because Sienna’s face was not visible in the photo and let Ciara know it.

One commenter lamented: “They’re so cute! Show us the baby!!!”

Another stated: “What a Game tonight!!!! Go Russell and The Seahawks. Your Husband what a BLESSING!! He is bigger than the game of Football.May GOD continue to Bless your Family. Would love to see the baby’s face. Why can’t we see your baby, why Russel never take a knee for us?”

We're So Proud Of You @DangeRussWilson! #GoHawks #3 ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

A die-hard supporter decided to clap back at the commenter above who questioned Wilson’s decision not to kneel during big games.

The fan shared: “Russell has never kneeled, he always stood up. He did not kneel last week, the team did not come out, because they stood as a team, in brotherhood for the remarks made about other NFL players, who chose to protest. However, the Hawks have started a foundation for racial injustice & change in America.They do not want to show the baby so leave them be.”

Many are happy to see that the blended family is doing well after the nasty fights between Ciara and her baby daddy.

A few months ago, Russell personally brought little Future to Atlanta so he could be with his father and attend his sister, Londyn’s birthday party.

At the party, the two men worked out their differences.

A source added: “He did not love how Future treated Ciara in the pass. But they had a son together [Future Zahir Wilburn, 2] so Russell knew he was going to be in her life. He wanted to air out any issues with Future, but he has not been interested. Future will not return his texts of phone calls, so it has been frustrating.”

The insider continued: “He is never tried to be little Future’s father. He simply tried — and continues to try — to be a good role model for him and treat his mother with respect.”

Do you think the couple will ever share a picture of their baby girl’s face?