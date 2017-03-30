Ciara and Russell Wilson Throw A Baby Shower Party!

Ciara and Russell Wilson threw an extravagant party for their baby shower! The all-white celebration with event planner Mindy Weiss ensured that it would be a grandiose event.

It was catered by Shake Shack and the some of the guests including Lala Anthony and Serena Williams rocked flower crowns.

The music was provided by DJ Nabs who had the crowd jumping with excitement while the guests danced all night and played games.

The party was held in a private Los Angeles home where a tent was set up overlooking the city’s skyline. The party was decorated with string lights and balloons covered in gold and silver fringe. Flower arrangements, candles, elephant statues, and books were carefully placed around the dining area.

No one knows the gender of the baby just yet, but some fans have speculated that it will be a boy.

Ciara and Wilson announced they would be having a child together in October on her Instagram account.

The famous singer shared a photo on Instagram on her birthday of Wilson cradling her belly. She wrote in the caption “On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family…and I’m excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that god could give.”

Ciara and Wilson were married at Peckforton Castle, Cheshire, England in July of 2016.

The famous singer and Wilson got together shortly after the break up with rapper Future in 2014 after his alleged infidelity. During the White House State Dinner for Japan, the lovers showcased their affection for one another to the world

Russell and Ciara declared their relationship would be one of abstinence. The 27-year-old football player explained in an interview if a couple can love each other without physical intimacy it would prove they are truly in love and can overcome any challenges.