Ciara And Russell Wilson Hold Baby Future In Cute Photo – Diva Made Peace With Nicki Minaj’s Rumored Boyfriend

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/31/2017
Credit: Instagram

Baby Future, Ciara, and Russell Wilson all attended a lavish event last week and took the sweetest picture ever.

On Thursday, expecting parents – Ciara and Wilson – shared a series of beautiful photos taken during their co-ed baby shower in a mansion in Hollywood, California.

It was an all-white event attended by close family members and friends, who happen to be big-name celebrities – among them were Lala Anthony and Serena Williams.

The baby shower was held inside a tent which featured a spectacular table with white linen, cream flowers, gold, and silver decorations including baby giraffes and books.

The “Mama, I Want to Sing!” actress shared numerous photos from the kid-friendly party, and one of them has gone viral and is melting hearts.

The snapshot, that has received almost half of a million likes, features Ciara in an ethereal white dress and a flower crown holding her son, Future Zahir Wilburn’s hand who is cute as a button in a blazer and jeans.

Wilson decked in white from head-to-toe is holding Future’s child’s other hand.

Ciara’s baby daddy, rapper Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has finally stopped feuding with her.

Truly Grateful For My Girls ❤️ 👶🏽

He told Billboard last week: “I feel like everything happened for a reason. I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period, even with the end of a ­relationship…”

The producer and emcee, who has apparently moved on with Nicki Minaj, added: “They had me going the cornball route. What the people don’t ­understand is, I been kicking it with superstars when it comes to females for a minute — on the low-low with nobody don’t know-know.”

The “Tell Me What Your Name Is” singer confirmed the baby news in the fall of 2016 by sharing a black and white photo of Wilson holding her belly.

Congrats to the couple, (who are apparently expecting a boy), and it is nice to hear that for the sake of little Future his parents are getting along.

