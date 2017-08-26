Ciara And Rihanna Took The No Pants Movement To New Heights But Who Wore It Best?

Ciara and Rihanna are saying, no pants, no problem!

The singers are not the best of friends, but they have a few things in common – they are real fashionistas who are in love with Maison Margiela.

On separate occasions, the entertainers were spotted wearing a shirt dress and nothing else.

Rihanna was pictured in her native Barbados where she broke the Internet with the costume she wore at the Crop Over celebration.

After the festivities, the pop star was seen in a daring look composed of a Maison Margiela shirt dress that is valued at $885.

The “Birthday Cake” and “American Oxygen” singer opted to complete the look with a pair of white shoes, matching purse, and a gold choker.

Simple. #MaisonMargiela Tee. #Givenchy Slides. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

She also carried an enormous blue umbrella to protect herself from the rain.

RiRi’s fans loved the look and complimented her. One person said: “Wow! Just Wow, Rihanna is gorgeous.”

Another supporter added: “HANDS DOWN TO THIS SHOT! DRAKE WHERE U AT?”

Ciara decided to go for a similar risqué look from the same company.

The new mom wore a white boyfriend shirt by Maison Margiela with a pair of matching slides.

The “Dance Like We’re Making Love” singer captioned the photo: “Simple. #MaisonMargiela Tee. #Givenchy Slides.”

🇧🇧 #rihanna A post shared by badgalriri rihanna (@rihannaturkiye) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

A commenter said she wore the loose shirt because she is pregnant with her third child.

The person wrote: “Rumor mill…Baby #3 already on the way?!…hmmm…Build that family tree boo!”

Another individual added: “Cici you look stunning, love your shoes and the hair.”

According to reports, like Ciara, Rihanna will be married and a mom very soon.

Rihanna and her new beau, Hassan Jameel, are said to be talking about marriage and starting a family.

An insider said she has moved on from Chris Brown and added: “Rihanna and Hassan are both on the same page when it comes to their relationship and what it is becoming.”

Rihanna in Barbados. // #Rihanna Barbados'ta görüntülendi. A post shared by badgalriri rihanna (@rihannaturkiye) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

The source added: “It was something that definitely started as a friends-with-benefits-type situation but it is now moving closer to a full-on relationship even though they both aren’t putting a label on it. They seem to both be interested in the same things and are not rushing into anything crazy. Kids, marriage and all that kind of stuff is not something that is on their radar but enhancing what they have now and hanging out more is their next priority because they really believe that the relationship they have has legs.”

Advertisement

Do you like Rihanna and Ciara’s looks?