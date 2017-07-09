Ciara And Husband Russell Wilson Celebrate Their One-Year Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Video!

On Thursday, Ciara and Russell Wilson showed their followers a glimpse of their newborn baby girl, and it looks like it was for a very particular reason. The parents celebrated one year since their wedding with a lovely family video.
Ciara took to social media to post the video clip, captioning it: ‘1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down…#ForeverTogether ??.’
The personal footage showed Wilson pointing out a plane to Ciara’s son, Future, who was pulling a banner mentioning their anniversary, while Ciara can be seen holding Sienna in her arms.
Alongside another very special snap that showed off her and Wilson’s message in the sky, the star wrote: ‘HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ??U!’…I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly one of the Best years of my life.’
As fans of the power couple are certainly already aware, Ciara and Wilson got married in July of 2016 in a gorgeous castle in England.
It was definitely a ceremony to remember, and it looks like every day together since then was just as filled with love and happiness.
Happy anniversary Ciara and Wilson!
