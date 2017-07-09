FREE NEWSLETTER
Lifestyle

Ciara And Husband Russell Wilson Celebrate Their One-Year Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Video!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/09/2017
ciara russell wilsonSource: billboard.com

On Thursday, Ciara and Russell Wilson showed their followers a glimpse of their newborn baby girl, and it looks like it was for a very particular reason. The parents celebrated one year since their wedding with a lovely family video.

Ciara took to social media to post the video clip, captioning it: ‘1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down…#ForeverTogether ??.’

The personal footage showed Wilson pointing out a plane to Ciara’s son, Future, who was pulling a banner mentioning their anniversary, while Ciara can be seen holding Sienna in her arms.

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Alongside another very special snap that showed off her and Wilson’s message in the sky, the star wrote: ‘HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ??U!’…I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly one of the Best years of my life.’

As fans of the power couple are certainly already aware, Ciara and Wilson got married in July of 2016 in a gorgeous castle in England.

It was definitely a ceremony to remember, and it looks like every day together since then was just as filled with love and happiness.

Happy anniversary Ciara and Wilson!

