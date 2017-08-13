Ciara And Beyonce Take Post-Baby Cleavage To New Heights

Ciara in a baby blue suit is a match made in fashion heaven.

The singer decided to give a glimpse of her post-baby body in a series of photos that were taken at the Revlon Beauty Con event in Los Angeles, California.

The entertainer looked gorgeous in a blue suit by ESCADA, matching pussy-bow blouse, yellow pumps, and lots of jewelry including the massive ring Russell Wilson used to propose.

This is Ciara’s first photo shoot since welcoming her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, into the world on April 28.

In the first photo, the mother of two is sitting on a chair where she shows off her long legs.

The second picture which is a selfie; Cici like Beyonce showed off her post-pregnancy cleavage, and it has her fans drooling.

The selfie received tons of praises from her fans.

Your Host.. #RevlonXBeautycon Luncheon. @Revlon A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

One said: “So much yaaasss! You look so darn good in the color.”

Another asked about her music by writing: “Give us some tease for ur album plz… would love to see the baby too.”

A third commenter addressed the rumors that Ciara is already pregnant with her third child.

The individual stated: “She is not pregnant. She is still working on losing the baby weight. The healthy way. She was at Seahawks camp running around playing FB with the little kids. Ciara has a modeling contract; she is got to get back to work.”

Mrs. Wilson has been gradually shedding the baby weight.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

She shared a picture of herself on a scale and explained: “I said I was not going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!! … 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10 lbs. I was 183 yesterday.”

She later added: “No Movement Week Started my stretch mark removal process this week, and the Doc told me I could not work out…so I ate healthy & added a few in the mix! This weeks goal 3lbs. #BounceBack #LevelUp.”

The diva is also mom to 3-year-old son, Future Zahir, from her relationship with former fiancé, Future.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

She explained how she shed the pounds the first time around: “After delivering my son, a 9-lb. 10-oz. baby, and gaining 60 lbs., I was committed to [returning] to how I felt before I had him. Four months after having him, I was back to my original shape. There’s something very empowering about that. Something about that gave me an extra pep in my step, and motivated me, even more, to go harder.”

Advertisement

So, who is the winner of the cleavage battle Beyonce or Ciara?