Chyna Will Battle Rob For The Custody Of Dream, Says Her Lawyer As She Slams The Kardashian For Not Being A ‘Real Man!’

Breaking news reveals that the Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner has issued a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian. Blac Chyna has come out victorious from the whole social media war her baby daddy started – at least for now!

In addition, she and her lawyer are pushing forward with their accusations that Kris Jenner’s only son has abused her physically and emotionally.

But while Chyna may have won that battle, there is a whole war waiting to happen.

The former stripper’s attorney, Lisa Bloom has exclusively revealed that Chyna and Rob will fight in court over the custody of their infant daughter Dream.

‘Now that we have a complete and total victory and we’ve obtained all of the restraining orders we requested, we’ll attempt to work out the remaining issues of custody and visitation with Mr. Kardashian. We hope that further litigation will not be necessary,’ the lawyer stated.

In addition, savage Bloom threw shade at Rob for sending his lawyer to clean up the mess her made.

‘So far we only have an apology from Mr. Kardashian’s attorney. A real man apologizes himself, not hides behind his lawyer.’

Chyna’s attorney went on to claim that besides cyber-bullying her, he also abused her emotionally and even physically.

Bloom then expressed her gratitude towards the court for agreeing that Blac Chyna’s online harassment is a form of domestic abuse.

The judge prohibited Rob from posting about his baby mama again.

By this time, everybody must already know that this dirty legal war comes after Rob Kardashian posted private nude photos of his former fiancée online.

Revenge porn has been made illegal by the state of California under new legislation, which means the Kardashian risks a prison sentence of up to two years as well as a fine.