Chuck Norris Suffers Two Heart Attacks In Just Minutes And Almost Loses His Life!

According to new reports, Chuck Norris had to be brought back to life twice in just minutes! One source close to the star revealed that he went through two extremely dangerous heart attacks and made a miraculous recovery.

There was even a 240 miles long frantic ambulance and helicopter dash to the hospital as the man fought for survival.

The friend explained that while the serious health issues would have killed most men Norris’ age because the celeb is in the excellent physical condition, he fortunately survived.

When the heart attacks happened, the man, his wife, and other few family members were at a hotel in a remote Nevada area after attending a Las Vegas event.

They had been driving for about nine house back home and figured that some rest would be great.

At around 1:30 A.M., Norris’ wife checked everybody in the hotel that also had a casino downstairs where the man went to relax for a couple of hours.

But while taking a shower at around 5:30 in the morning, Chuck Norris started feeling excruciating chest pains and eventually collapsed.

He was taken by the emergency team to Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Nevada but by that time he was no longer breathing.

The doctors used a defibrillator to restart his heart as the helpless wife watched terrified and in tears.

At the hospital, he suffered a second heart attack but was once again stabilized and taken, by helicopter, to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

‘It was touch and go. I was told his wife was allowed to ride in the medical flight with him. Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes! There was so much hysteria it is impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted. People were watching the heart monitor — not the clock!’ another insider stated.

Advertisement

But Chuck Norris stayed faithful to his tough, invincible image and was back on his feet and out of the hospital in a matter of days.