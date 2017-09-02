Chuck D Says Flavor Flav Is “Ungrateful” After Lawsuit

Hip-Hop’s pioneers are fighting it out in court, and Chuck D isn’t happy. TMZ reported that Flavor Flav is filing a suit against co-frontman in Public Enemy, Chuck D, over royalties. Flav claims Chuck D violated their profit-sharing agreement which has inadvertently taken money away from him over the years.

The reality star – who made his name in popular culture as the rapper for the legendary hip-hop group – also called out several of their initial managers and producers in the suit.

PE Door is always open not for Bulsht.He as a no show for @harrybelafonte @Sankofa benefit after the man inducted us into RRHOF #ungrateful — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 1, 2017

Flav alleges the men in question used his voice without his permission.

The announcement of the news comes just after the band released a free album, Quick In The Desert.

However, that new record is part of the problem according to Flavor Flav.

The rapper is claiming he was supposed to be paid $75,000 for his vocals on the tracks but ended up with a meager $7,500.

In a report from TMZ, Flav claims the band didn’t pay him the money he was asked, and his voice was used without consent.

When its all SAID & done I gotta pick him up & dust him off. Miss a deadline things move.Don't release album there WONT be touring #spoiled pic.twitter.com/nDxwxs468j — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 31, 2017

Chuck D took to Twitter not long after to show fans what is going on behind the curtain when it comes to their feud and lawsuit.

Despite their bad blood at the moment, the rap star previously said to TMZ they will still share a stage in the future.

He thinks Flav will see the error in his ways over time.

Check out the tweets above:

Chuck even went as far as to say Flav will be embarrassed to admit he was wrong on stage.Will the rap stars be able to get over their feud and continue to produce, record, and perform? We hope so because it’s better for the fans as well as the music.