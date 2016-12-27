Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth to Baby on Christmas Eve

After Nick and Vanessa Lachey brought home their third child, another celebrity baby was born on Christmas Eve. On Monday, Christy Carlson Romano brought her newborn baby girl home and shared the great news on her personal Instagram soon after.

The actress’ pregnancy was made public for the first time last summer, in June and she couldn’t be happier to give birth to a child during such a magical time like Christmas. Of course, she couldn’t have known that the baby would come exactly on Christmas.

Romano herself shared that the baby girl was welcomed into the world at around 3:52 P.M. and she and her husband, Brendan Rooney were excited to hold their first born in their arms. The birth was pretty difficult considering the star was supposedly dilated for a week before finally giving birth. We are glad that both mother and child made it without any complications.

Romano took to Instagram to announce she and her husband had a daughter and to also share with people the name of the newborn, saying:

“Brendan & I are excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella Victoria Rooney! Born Christmas Eve at 3:52 PM. We are so blessed and so thankful for everyone’s support during this special time. 🎄👶 📸: @austinhenrywallace Link in Bio.”

Such a beautiful name! Congratulations, Christy!

She also tried to explain how happy she felt for People Magazine, but we’re sure words are not enough to describe the feeling.

“Joy doesn’t begin to express how we feel this Christmas! Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time.”

Such an amazing Christmas present the new parents received.

Romano and Rooney seem over the moon with the new addition to the family.