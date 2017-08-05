Christina Perri Is Expecting Her First Child!

Another celebrity singer is pregnant with a baby! Christina Perri announced today, Saturday, August 5th, that she’s pregnant with her first child with husband-to-be, Paul Costabile.

The 30-year-old singer shared the news on her Instagram account in a black-and-white photo of her niece, Tesla, touching her stomach/baby-bump.

The caption read underneath the photo, “tesla’s little cousin is coming soon.”

guess what? A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

In case you missed it, Perri announced her engagement to Costabile on the 21st of June with a photo of a diamond ring on her Instagram account.

She captioned the image with, “Paul asked me to marry him tonight, and I said yes!”

The picture garnered more than 58,000 likes.

Paul, who currently works for The Hollywood Reporter, shared the news of their impending marriage with a photo on his account as well.

In a picture of himself kissing his fiancée on the cheek, he wrote, “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost four years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight, and she said yes.”

Christina first became famous for her talents in the song, “Jar Of Hearts,” which was featured on So You Think You Can Dance in 2010.

Perri signed a record contract with Atlantic Records – the company responsible for brilliant artists like Ray Charles – shortly afterward.

The artist became a viral sensation shortly after with her track, “A Thousand Years,” as it was featured as the theme for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The track went on to sell more than 4 million copies and had over 630 million hits on Youtube. You can check out the song in the video above! As for how the couple met, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the pair met during an interview in 2013 and began formally dating in January of 2016.