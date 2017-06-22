Christina Perri Is Engaged To Paul Costabile! See Her Engagement Ring

Christina Perri’s proposal made everyone’s hearts melt. She just posted on her Instagram account some very personal news. It turns out that the singer just got engaged!

She said that Paul asked her to marry him and she said yes and she also posted a photo of her new ring so that everyone can see her gorgeous piece of bling!

paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes! A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

The lucky guy is Paul Costabile who also posted the most romantic message after the proposal:

‘I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost four years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight, and she said yes !!!’

Whether calling him the love of her life or simply enjoying romantic date nights, the Jar of Hearts singer couldn’t help but showcase the special man in her life on rare occasions.

happy 30th birthday to the love of my life @paulcostabile! ❤️ A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

The couple may like to keep their romance on the private side, and there is only one relationship these two may be able to look up to, and that is the relationship of her parents:

‘Mary and Dante are married 39 years today!!! wow!!! Thanks mom and dad for being such an adorable and wonderful example of what love can be.’

The announcement of their engagement came right after one day from the moment that the singer’s song was featured on America’s Got Talent.

Evie Clair who is 31 years old has dedicated her rendition to Christina’s hit song Arms to he4r father who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

After she heard the Arizona resident’s voice and also her story Christina has definitely become a fan, and she posted a lovely message on her Twitter account:

“THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL. hi, @evieclair! Thanks so much for choosing my song for this special moment in ur life! ur incredible! im sending so much love to u & dad.”