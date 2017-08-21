FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna george michael brittany furlan bernice burgos justin bieber beyonce angelina jolie chris brown camilla parker bowles kourtney kardashian Cardi B meghan markle kate middleton mel b ashton kutcher scott disick brad pitt kailyn lowry kylie jenner caitlyn jenner prince harry oprah winfrey aaron carter
Home » Lifestyle

Christina Milian Frolicking In Tiny Bikini At Miami Beach; Check Out The Hot Pics!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/21/2017
0
963 Views
0


Christina Milian Frolicking In Tiny Bikini At Miami Beach; Check Out The Hot Pics!Source: huffingtonpost.com

Christina Milian showed off her beach body in a tiny pale pink two-piece. She was photographed in Miami on Sunday, August 20.

She has been enjoying some fun in the sun in Florida these days, and on Sunday the songstress was photographed at the beach in Miami.

She was showing off her beach body in a small peachy two-piece swimsuit.

 

Tomorrow isn't promised so I live in this very moment. Peace and Love, Always.. #TTU ❤️ #everyday

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

Milian sported her toned abs in the skimpy string bikini while she was frolicking in the ocean.

Pulling her hair up into a pair of hair buns and wearing dark lipstick, the singer accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a drop necklace.

We bet that she had a blast as she was seen smiling all day long. She also brought her cell phone as she splashed around in the water.

At one point, she was spotted taking selfies with her camera phone, as she submerged past her waist.

Christina has been enjoying her Miami vacation with her gal pals. On the previous day, she was seen going to the beach in an unusual outfit, a mesh swimwear.

Though it was mostly see-through, there’s some strategically-placed fabric which covered her breasts.

She posted on her Instagram account some photos from her fun vacay.

 

Flossie posse 😜… @ritzcarlton

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

The mother of one posed in her eye-popping swimsuit in the selfie which she captioned, ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised so I live in this very moment. Peace and Love, Always..’

There was another photo that she shared online in which she posed with a few friends one of whom could be seen showing off a generous amount of cleavage as she was lying down with all of her assets facing the camera.

Advertisement

There were some recent rumors that popped up about Christina dating a French musician named Matt Pokora. They were spotted showing serious PDA at the VIP Room in St. Tropez.

Post Views: 963

Read more about Christina Milian

Advertisement

You may also like
Karrueche Tran And BFF Christina Milian Have Fun In Miami Amid Pregnancy Rumors Surrounding ‘Claws’ Actress
07/13/2017
Karrueche Tran And Christina Milian Stunned At The Hollywood Premiere Of ‘Claws’
06/02/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *