Christina Milian Frolicking In Tiny Bikini At Miami Beach; Check Out The Hot Pics!

Christina Milian showed off her beach body in a tiny pale pink two-piece. She was photographed in Miami on Sunday, August 20.

She has been enjoying some fun in the sun in Florida these days, and on Sunday the songstress was photographed at the beach in Miami.

She was showing off her beach body in a small peachy two-piece swimsuit.

Tomorrow isn't promised so I live in this very moment. Peace and Love, Always.. #TTU ❤️ #everyday A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Milian sported her toned abs in the skimpy string bikini while she was frolicking in the ocean.

Pulling her hair up into a pair of hair buns and wearing dark lipstick, the singer accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a drop necklace.

We bet that she had a blast as she was seen smiling all day long. She also brought her cell phone as she splashed around in the water.

At one point, she was spotted taking selfies with her camera phone, as she submerged past her waist.

Christina has been enjoying her Miami vacation with her gal pals. On the previous day, she was seen going to the beach in an unusual outfit, a mesh swimwear.

Though it was mostly see-through, there’s some strategically-placed fabric which covered her breasts.

She posted on her Instagram account some photos from her fun vacay.

Flossie posse 😜… @ritzcarlton A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

The mother of one posed in her eye-popping swimsuit in the selfie which she captioned, ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised so I live in this very moment. Peace and Love, Always..’

There was another photo that she shared online in which she posed with a few friends one of whom could be seen showing off a generous amount of cleavage as she was lying down with all of her assets facing the camera.

Advertisement

There were some recent rumors that popped up about Christina dating a French musician named Matt Pokora. They were spotted showing serious PDA at the VIP Room in St. Tropez.