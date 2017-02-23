Christina Grimmie’s Parents Beg Judge To Punish Irresponsible AEG

Christina Grimmie’s parents are not giving up their fight for justice and are begging the judge responsible for their case to reconsider.

As you already may know, the singer was shot dead while at a fan meeting in Orlando in the summer of 2016 and now the parents have decided to sue the organizing company, AEG for not taking the proper security measures that could have saved her life.

Albert and Tina Grimmie recently opened up about their 22 year old daughter’s horrific death.

“This case arises out of the tragic death of Christina Victoria Grimmie, a 22-year-old singer, songwriter and music performer whose highly successful career was brutally cut short when she was shot to death on June 10, 2016,” the court documents read.

The pained parents recalled the shocking death of their beloved daughter, saying: “Christina’s killer, Kevin Loibl was able to enter The Plaza Live Theater with two 9mm Glock handguns, two full magazines and a large hunting knife.”

Furthermore, they claimed that if the company had taken the proper security measures the killer wouldn’t have been able to enter the event.

“He was able to bring these weapons into The Plaza Live Theater notwithstanding the presence of security personnel hired by the Orlando Philhatmonic Orchestra”

Furthermore, “Although the presence of security personnel demonstrates that Defendants were aware of the possibility of violent actions at the theater, the security personnel stationed at the entrance of The Plaza Live Theater did not use stationary metal detectors to ensure that attendees at the scheduled concert did not have firearms.”

Christina Grimmie was mostly known from the hit show, Voice and was discovered by none other than Selena Gomez’s mother.

During the fan meeting, the talented singer was put in harm’s way by AEG’s negligence and it ended tragically, claimed the parents.

Furthermore, the Grimmies also argued that the judge should not agree to the defendant’s request to dismiss the charges.

“The simple fact is that, had defendants taken reasonable security precautions at The Plaza Live Theater, and prevented Loibl from entering with his arsenal, Christina would be alive today.”