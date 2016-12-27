Christina Grimmie’s Family Sue Everybody for Their Daughter’s Death

Christina Grimmie’s passing was a tragic event that shocked everybody. Recently, her father has revealed in court his beloved late daughter’s plans for the future.

Albert Grimmie filed a suit against AEG and the owner of The Plaza Live – the place where the girl was shot to death, under Florida’s Wrongful Death Act. Tina, her mother, also filed against them for her mental pain, while her sibling, Marcus, filed for negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The court filing stated that: “The Voice (NBC) had expressed interest in having Christina back as a fashion consultant for another season of The Voice.” However, as we already know, the girl would never have the chance of returning because she was shot and killed during a fan meeting on June 10.

Her father claimed that “more than 40% of the households in Florida contain at least one firearm” so “the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra could have reasonably anticipated that attendees at events held at The Plaza Live Theater might bring weapons with them to such events if adequate security measures were not put into place to prevent the same.”

He also accused The Plaza Live Theater of hiring untrained and underpaid staff “in a cost cutting measure on June 1, 2016, only nine days before the shooting, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra fired The Plaza Live Theater’s general manager, who had been employed there for 6 years…on June 10, 2016, the new general manager of The Plaza Live Theater, Jim Heffelfinger, had only worked at the theater for 7-10 days.”

The entire mourning family is requesting a trial in front of a jury, in order to determine the total owned for “the future support and services Christina would have provided to Albert, Tina, and Marcus from the date of her death to her anticipated life expectancy.” They also claim to be “entitled to Christina’s projected income after taxes had she lived her normal life expectancy” and “to recover any and all medical and funeral expenses paid.”