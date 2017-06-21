Christina El Moussa’s New Boyfriend Arrested For Meth And Violating Restraining Order: Are Her Kids In Danger?

Christina El Moussa is a mother of two, and she needs to be careful about who she brings home. The Flip or Flop star should do her best to protect the kids and keep them safe from any danger, especially now that she is mainly a single mother.

According to new reports, it turns out that the woman’s newest boyfriend has a history of drug use and violence!

As fans may already be aware, Christina El Moussa is currently in the middle of nasty divorce and custody battle with ex and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek.

The woman was first caught with businessman Doug Spedding Jr. earlier this month.

The reality TV star looked radiant in the company of her new man, but we learned that Doug had violated a restraining order from his ex at least three times.

Back in 2011, Doug was caught violating one protective order from an ex-girlfriend and also busted for meth possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

According to Orange County, California documents, his bail was set to $50,000.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the charges, the man was unable to fix his bad ways.

In January 2012, prosecutors charged Christina’s new boyfriend with contempt after he allegedly violated the protective order again and even physically hurt his ex.

The alleged abuse was not detailed in the court documents.

As a part of a plea deal later that month, he was ordered to enroll in a drug program.

The man managed to complete the classed just in time for his October 2013 court date.

A week later, the case against him was closed. What is even worse is that the man reportedly also left his ex-wife while she was expecting their son!

As you may be aware, Doug is Christina’s third love interest since she filed for divorce from Tarek.

She briefly dated contractor Gary Anderson and NHL player Nate Thompson.

Do you think the man is a danger to Christina and her kids?