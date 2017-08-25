FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
christina el moussa caitlyn jenner corinne olympios chelsea houska peggy sulahian jenelle evans jay leno Caitriona Balfe Lil Scrappy chris brown bernice burgos t.i. mel b brittany cartwright maci bookout bethenny frankel david eason Tamra Judge kendall jenner kandi burruss meghan markle rihanna tameka cottle
Home » Entertainment

Christina El Moussa’s Former Boyfriend Proposes To Younger ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Lookalike

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/25/2017
0
0


nate-thompson-christina-el-moussa-flip-or-flopSource: articlebio.com

While Christina El Moussa’s relationship with businessman Doug Spedding is still going strong, her ex Nate Thompson took it one step further. According to new reports, Nate Thompson is getting married to a woman that is definitely his type – she looks a lot like the Flip or Flop reality TV star!

The 32-year-old hockey player has proposed to 25-year-old Sydney Kaplan, and the El Moussa look-alike said yes.

Future Mrs.Thompson 👰🏼🤵🏻#fiancé

A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on

As fans of Flip or Flop may already be aware, after briefly dating Gary Anderson, Christina started going out with Nate in April.

But their relationship was headed for a disaster from the very beginning, not only because of Christina’s divorce and lack of commitment that followed but also because the sportsman has quite a shady past.

In 2015 Thompson allegedly dumped his pregnant wife Cristin Stuart and then started a legal war for the custody of their son Teague.

After that, he started dating Kaplan, but they were on again, off again for a couple of years before he decided to propose.

During their off times, Thompson hooked up not only with Christina El Moussa but also with Bethenny Frankel!

He even appeared on Real Housewives of New York alongside the reality TV star but then decided to get back together with Kaplan.

Advertisement

Do you think Christina feels betrayed or has she completely moved on and couldn’t care less about Thompson’s engagement?

Post Views: 0

Read more about christina el moussa nate thompson flip or flop

Advertisement

You may also like
Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence On Christina’s Divorce Response And Says They Still Love Each Other
08/21/2017
Christina El Moussa Finally Responds To Divorce Petition – Requests Spousal Support From Tarek!
08/15/2017
Tarek El Moussa And Christina El Moussa Set To Produce TV Show Chi-Town Flip
08/05/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *