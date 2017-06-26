Christina El Moussa’s Dangerous Man Is Also Cheating On Her – He Has Been In A Relationship For The Past Five Years!

It turns out that Christina El Moussa’s shady new man’s dark past is the least of her worries. Doug Spedding Jr. has been cheating on her!

According to new reports, the businessman has been in a relationship with gorgeous blonde by the name of Tracy Johnson-Diaz for no less than five years!

It was reported that the man was in the early stages of a romance with the Flip or Flop star – was he double-timing her?

In a shocking interview, Johnson-Diaz opened up about the affair, exposing the fact that she’s been dating the 55-year-old man for half a decade.

She even went as far as to claim they had intercourse earlier this month while he was secretly dating El Moussa!

‘I heard from my daughter that he [and Christina] had been pictured together after apparently meeting up by chance at a hockey game. His daughter got a photo of herself with Christina there and put it on social media. I came home from vacation on June 7, and he was immediately on the phone, then texting me asking to meet up…He came over literally 20 minutes after I walked in and we sat and talked, we started kissing, he said, ‘You know how much I care about you.’ We made love, and then I confronted him about the affair.’

The woman went on, stating that he asked her how she found out instead of denying it.

Doug then lied to her saying he only started seeing Christina during the last couple of weeks.

Despite his seemingly serious relationship with Christina, Doug and Tracy kept in touch.

As fans of the Flip or Flop star may remember, her newest partner also has an alarming history of hard drug use and violence.

Do you think Christina should dump the man as soon as possible?