Christina El Moussa’s Antics Make Tarek Go Crazy During Flip Or Flop Episode!

It’s been a difficult time for Tarek and Christina El Moussa. With news about the new couple that will take their spot as well as the other five spin-offs of Flip or Flop going around, it’s not surprising that the two have been feeling the pressure and tension while on set of the HGTV hit show.

Advertisement

In the latest Flip or Flop episode, titled “Wishful Workshop,” the former couple bought a four bedroom, two bath home in Garden Grove, Ca for $340,000. An usual start to the beloved reality TV show.

However, once they start the renovation, perhaps to diss him, or maybe on the contrary, to make the atmosphere less tense, Christina comments about his work boots being half-laced and accuses him of copying her style.

But that’s not all!

“We even have the same brand of jeans,” she notices and then checks his pocket to make sure. “Oh my God, we do!”

“Fashion police,” Tarek mutters under his breath.

However, this is only the beginning and as the episode goes on, the cringe becomes worse.

Christina picks up a hose and says: “We’re in a hurry to finish. But that doesn’t mean I can’t have a little fun.”

“What are you doing?” Tarek shouts, sounding actually angry and sick of her antics.

As he’s trying to get away from her he bumps into an open door which then pushes a ladder left propped against a glass-plate window, shattering it.

“Oopsie,” Christina says.

The contractor informs them that it’s going to take $400 to replace the broken window.

Advertisement

“OK, so maybe it wasn’t a good idea to turn the hose on Tarek,” Christina says mischievously. “But I still thought it was funny,” she adds.