Christina El Moussa to Have a Flip or Flop Spin-off without Tarek

Christina El Moussa is ready to start another life. Not only does she have another lover but professionally speaking she is moving on from Flip or Flop as well.

After Tarek El Moussa filed for a divorce, HGTV, the network that airs the reality show have warned the couple to be careful not to breach the contract or they might get sued. Christina has decided to cooperate because she apparently wants HGTV to give her a new show.

“She has been talking to HGTV about her own series without him,” claims a source close to the former couple. “She told the network she wants a younger, sexier, better-looking costar.”

The reality TV star did not deny that she wishes to start again in her career with a solo project that does not involve her ex husband.

During a January 14 appearance at one of her Success Path seminars, the 33-year-old was asked about her own series and demurred, “I don’t know. I’ve got so many things going on. I’m working on so much already.”

Christina is convinced that she can be a bigger star without Tarek.

“She not only told Tarek that she would start her own design show, but she fancies herself a single version of Joanna Gaines, one of HGTV’s biggest stars thanks to Fixer Upper, her show with husband Chip,” claimed the insider. “Christina has told Tarek many times that she didn’t really ever need him.”

HGTV would rather prefer the two to continue to pretend they’re friendly with each other for the sake of the network.

“This is getting really ugly,” a network source shared. “HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants them to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, ‘You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.’”