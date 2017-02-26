Christina El Moussa Spotted Smiling After Tarek Confesses He Would Take Her Back

Christina El Moussa has been flashing her pearly whites a lot more than usual lately. She doesn’t even look like someone going through a nasty divorce with the man who fathered her two children!

It is her way of showing Tarek that she is fine without him and that new beginnings are simply the best.

The 33 year old Flip or Flop star was seen by the paparazzi on February 24 in Newport Beach, California and she was smiling the biggest smile ever!

Her new and improved attitude towards live shows after just a few days ago, both she and Tarek have given tell-all interviews regarding their divorce.

As fans may already be aware, the troubled couple have continued to film for the latest Flip or Flop season despite announcing their split in January.

Christina El Moussa opened up about her and Tarek’s marriage, admitting that they have had issues long before the public was aware.

“I was overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high,” she said.

“We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore,” she added.

In time, it all spiraled out of control so much that, according to her, they couldn’t even stand driving to the set together.

Now that things have become clearer and she doesn’t need to struggle to save their relationship, Christina feels a lot more at peace.

“It’s fun to be able to create my own destiny right now.”

Although Christina seems to enjoy the freedom of starting from scratch, Tarek has other ideas about what their future may look like.

According to reports, Tarek shared that rekindling their love is not completely out of the question.

“Maybe, like, 10 years from now,” he said talking about the possibility of getting back together with his estranged wife.

Is Christina also hopeful that he’ll take her back eventually?