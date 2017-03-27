Christina El Moussa Smiles Mysteriously When Asked About Dating Nate Thompson

Christina El Moussa is still keeping her love life away from the public following split from now former husband, Tarek El Moussa.

As fans already know, the Flip or Flop stars broke up back in 2016 and in January 2017, Tarek filed for a divorce.

Last week, Christina was caught at an Anaheim Ducks NHL game with a male friend and according to reports, the reality TV star has been dating player Nate Thompson for about a month now.

However, her representative has claimed that the two are no more than “just friends.”

On Saturday morning, a paparazzo spotted Christina out and about in her neighborhood in Orange County and asked her to comment on the dating rumors.

Although at first the star tried to be polite and hear the photographer out, after hearing the question, Christina just smiled and placed her ear bud back into her ear, ignoring the man.

Thompson is yet to release a statement as well.

The first time the two sparked dating rumors was a month ago when, along with a group of people, they took a picture at the Lady Ducks fashion show. But that was not all, according to an eyewitness, Christina and Nate were also chatting together during the Ducks in Tux charity event in January.

However, according to her rep, “Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

Tarek is also reportedly single.

Advertisement

Do you think Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson are really dating or is the Flip or Flop star staying quiet about it just to keep her fans guessing?