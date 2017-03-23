Christina El Moussa Shows Off Her Fit Body On Social Media

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa has recently taken to Instagram to share her quality time with her daughter but the fans immediately noticed something else! The reality TV star looked stunning in a bathing suit while she and her little girl were having a pool photo shoot.

It turns out that her divorce from Tarek El Moussa has not been affecting her at all; on the contrary, it looks like she is even more determined to work out and stay fit.

The star revealed her rock hard abs, surprising everybody that the mother of two was in the best shape of her life these days.

On Wednesday, El Moussa shared a short video of the photo shoot that she and her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor were part of. The two wore matching bathing suits and looked happy to take pictures by the pool. The fans did not waste any time screen capping her Instagram story and praise her surprisingly defined abs!

Despite the fact that Christina doesn’t mind showing off her body these days, she is still not ready to start dating again.

“Honestly a relationship is the farthest thing from my mind right now,” she stated earlier this month. “It’s not even on my radar.”

Well, she has no reason to look for a man already anyway as she seems more radiant and happier than ever as a single mother, focusing on herself and her kids only.

Furthermore, her relationship with Tarek has been peaceful lately as well.

“We’re actually getting along really, really well right now,” Christina claimed, adding that they realized how to be good friends and co-parents by “letting go of past resentment, living in the future and remembering that kids are the priority.”