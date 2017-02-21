Christina El Moussa Opens Up About Divorce From Tarek In Candid Interview

Christina El Moussa is opening up in a big way on what drove her apart from estranged husband, Tarek. The stars of HGTV’s Flip or Flop split in May 2016 but kept the separation a secret for close to eight months. In December, the news was made official via a statement. Since then, Tarek and Christina’s relationship has been scrutinized from every possible angle in the tabloids and online. The reality couple opted to remain silent through most of the ordeal as they watched the ratings of their show go up.

At some point, they were even linked to other people. Christina was seen on several occasions early this month with Gary Anderson, her rumored boyfriend. Also, 23-year-old nanny Alyssa Logan reportedly hooked up with Tarek.

Now 33, with the future of her hit show on the line, Christina is coming out this week with more details about the failed relationship. The mother of two covers the latest issue of People magazine under the headline “The Truth About My Divorce,” and she is holding nothing back.

Christina explained that after the birth of Brayden in 2015 she went back to work too fast and the pressure of managing motherhood and a flourishing business at the same time started to be a source of problems. She shared: “It was too soon for me. I was overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high.” The Anaheim, California native added: “We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.”

Tarek filed for divorce in January, and Christina hopes that he will be able to find happiness in life as they raise their children together.