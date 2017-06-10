Christina El Moussa On A Date With Her New Man!

Christina El Moussa looked stoked on Friday when she was seen out with her new man for a dinner date. The 33-year-old reality star was spotted by photographers holding the man’s hand while they were out for a night in the city.

Christina was photographed with a huge smile on her face as she held the hand of her mystery man.

She looked great, wearing a semi-sheer purple dress decorated with polka dots, which she rocked with gray suede boots.

Her date kept it casual and classy with black pants and a gray button-down shirt.

A source confirmed that Christina and her new fling are doing great.

“It’s very new,” and while she is not calling him her boyfriend yet, they’re enjoying each other’s company.

“They’re just hanging out and enjoying their time together.”

And how is her ex-husband doing? Tarek is dating as well!

During a chat with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s SiriusXM channel, Tarek revealed he has been seeing other women, but nothing is serious; it’s all casual.

The reality star said, “No girlfriends, Andy. No girlfriends. It’s going to be a while before that happens.”

The old couple, who broke up in May of 2016, have been busy filming a new episode of their HGTV show.

While they are not together, they’re focused on keeping their relationship positive and beneficial for their children, Taylor, and Brayden, who are six and twenty months old respectively.

As for their divorce, which Tarek filed in January; it still hasn’t been finalized.

Tarek revealed to Cohen, “I do not hate Christina. For the kids, no matter what – even if I wanted to, which I don’t – I couldn’t hate my ex-wife, well almost ex-wife. When we go to school activities, sporting events, we will sit right next to each other.”