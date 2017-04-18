Christina El Moussa Ditched Tarek And Took The Kids To Maui!

This week, Christina El Moussa took the kids for a tropical vacation while Tarek remained on the sidelines, unable to spend some quality time with his family.

It looks like between the two Flip or Flop co-stars and the estranged wife is the one who calls the shots when it comes to their daughter and son.

Maui days are the best days ☀️🌈 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

However, Tarek wasn’t bored either. While Christina, 6 year old Taylor and 1 year old Brayden were having the time of their lives in Maui, Tarek explored Panama by himself more than 5,000 miles away!

Happy Easter 🐰💙🙌🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

As fans may already be aware, the children have been at the center of their parents’ divorce ever since their marriage ended.

During their custody battle, Tarek obviously requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids. However, despite the fact that Tarek has filed the documents earlier this year, Christina hasn’t gotten around to them and he is still waiting for her stance on the matter. Until then, the kids remain under the care of the mother.

It does look like she isn’t completely selfish and she does let them spend time with their father as well. At some point, the paparazzi even caught the parents exchanging their kid in a parking lot!

The divorced Christina and Tarek have even put their differences aside before in order to attend Taylor’s Peter Pan performance!

Soon after, however, Christina got a lot of hate for dressing her daughter in a bathing suit for a pool photo shoot. People thought she did it just to get attention, even though she knew it was wrong.

Christina El Moussa recently broke up with her hockey player boyfriend Nate Thompson and if the speculations that she was deeply affected by it are true, she really needed the vacation in Maui.

Advertisement

Should Christina have invited Tarek on the trip as well?