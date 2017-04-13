Christina El Moussa Is Suing Skin Care Company Vinetics C – Here’s Why

Christina El Moussa is fighting back against a skincare company that is using her image without her consent. The 33-year-old reality star is not happy the company is using her character without permission.

The company using her name has even been making up quotes and alleging they are Christina’s endorsement of the product.

According to El Moussa’s attorney, if she decides to sue, which she probably will, the company will be difficult to litigate because they are hard to track down.

There are several versions of the campaign all using her image to advertise the product. Her lawyer has sent an order for them to stop immediately to 23 different business and individuals. Christina’s team will have to take them down by force if the ads continue.

The letter stated the number of addresses the Flip or Flop star’s team has to contact to stop the unconstitutional endorsement shows the website is seeking to hide their true identity.

The letter from El Moussa’s legal team stated, “if this article continues to exist, we will immediately file suit against every entity and individual involved in this article. We will not only seek an injunction, but damages for all monies wrongfully obtained through this false advertising.”

According to a report, the website was created to look like an article from People magazine claiming El Moussa helped create the skin-care line for a company named “Vinetics-C.” The advertisement went on to say the endorsement accounts for 50 percent of Tarek and Christina’s income.

The website claimed Christina El Moussa needed to create the anti-wrinkle formula so she could take care of her family without having to stay married to Tarek.

Advertisement

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Christina and Tarek recently broke up. The website has without a doubt been using the dynamics of the reality TV stars’ relationship to profit.