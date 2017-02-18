Christina El Moussa Hints That ‘Flip Or Flop’ Is Over!

The fans of Flip or Flop are definitely going to be disappointed that the show is almost over but fear not, you might get Christina El Moussa’s spin-off very soon!

As you may already know, the stars of the HGTV show, realtors and house flippers Tarek and Christina El Moussa have recently decided to go on their separate ways, both privately as well as in their professional lives.

Although their two children still unify them to a certain extent, anything else beside that forcing the broken couple to spend time in each other’s company might be too much for the once in-love and happily married pair.

Furthermore, as Flip or Flop is coming to an end as well, this being the last season, Christina El Moussa has been campaigning for her own show. Ever since her estranged husband Tarek filed for divorce the two have been in a nasty competition on who will get to have their own Flip or Flop spin-off.

Recently, Christina took to Instagram and posted a hint that she might be done with Flip or Flop for good!

“Filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them,” she captioned a photo with the crew earlier this week.

“You guys are awesome,” one fan commented. “I watch all your episodes… Wish it wouldn’t end.”

“God will close one door and open a other one,” another wrote.

“Can’t wait! Sending more positive vibes your way,” another fan commented, showing appreciation for the beloved show that has reached its end.

Tarek and Christina are currently wrapping up filming for the alleged last season and HGTV is yet to release a statement on the show’s fate.