Christina El Moussa Gets Huge Offer from HGTV And Talks Hooking Up With Tarek

As fans of Flip or Flop probably already know, Christina and Tarek El Moussa have signed with the producers to appear in a new season. Now, the woman took the day off to pamper herself as she can definitely afford it with such a fat paycheck.

The reality star was spotted by the paparazzi while out shopping in Beverly Hills alongside her friend, Shannon Rhodes.

Christina made sure to drop by brand stores like Cartier and Luis Vuitton before the mother of two also drove away in her brand new Bentley convertible, the price of which can start at $218,000.

According to a source on the set of the HGTV show, Christina’s doubts about whether she should accept to do the upcoming season immediately vanished when she heard the offer.

“Once the money was presented… Christina changed her mind,” the insider stated adding that “It was a good offer.”

Meanwhile, rumors have been going around that Christina and Tarek may have rekindled their love because of the many outings they had together in the last month.

However, the woman wanted to assure the fans that she is not the type to look back when it comes to relationships.

“I have never gone back in the ex category,” she stated.

Tarek and Christina reportedly separated back in May of 2016 after a massive fight that ended up with Tarek taking a gun and running off into the woods.

In December they finally announced that they had been “reevaluating” their marriage.

A month later, Tarek filed for a divorce, but Christina is yet to answer to the petition.

