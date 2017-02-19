FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Christina El Moussa Furious with Tarek’s Business Decision

Andy Cooper Posted On 02/19/2017
Tarek and Christina El MoussaSource: Country Living

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been trying to fix their relationship, but this doesn’t stop two Flip Or Flop stars from making their own decisions going forward. It seems that Tarek started advertising his own business without his soon to be ex-wife partner, a decision that made Christina incredibly mad.

Blindsided by Tarek’s new business ads, the 33-years old TV star is now raging, and their already unstable relationship is hanging by a string again.

Their lawyers have been working out at splitting up their assets and their joint businesses, so this was eventually going to happen, but Christina didn’t see it coming so fast from her estranged husband.

Still, it’s not like Tarek did anything wrong, it is clear that the two are trying to keep the appearances in front of the camera for the sake of their show, Flip Or Flop.

During their divorce, Tarek dropped his estranged wife from his real estate business as he wanted to move forward in business without Christina. In the past, they’ve always worked together, and she doesn’t know how to react to his decision now.

Tarek had several ads put all over Orange County, California, with just his face and name on them, and is reportedly working with Sotheby’s.

In front of the cameras, it seems like their relationship is OK, but rumors say that when they’re not being filmed, smiles drop and fangs start to emerge. They do not look happy to be together, and their good acting is only meant to save the show.

For now, Christina is trying to act normal in public, but for how long will she last with this “content ex-wife” role?

