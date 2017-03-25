Christina El Moussa From ‘Flip Or Flop’ Slams “Concerned” Instagram Commenters

Haters and mommy-shamers are having a field day with Christina El Moussa this week, and the reality star is fighting back.

A few days ago, Mrs. El Moussa shared an adorable photo of herself twinning with her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, in matching lavender bikinis.

The pair was getting ready for a photo shoot and took the opportunity to film a brief clip where they were goofing around with their dog.

The real estate agent was slammed for being media hungry and for showing off her body while her little girl sat nearby.

She chose to ignore the harsh comments.

El Moussa returned to Instagram where she thought she was posting a sweet picture – boy, was she wrong.

The “Flip or Flop” star, who wanted the world to know that Taylor had her first slumber party, unveiled a picture where the child could be seen with three other little girls playing in a shallow backyard pool while her son, Brayden James, 19 months, looked on.

The 33-year-old reality television star captioned the photo: “Our first slumber party!! … 6 kids, a dog, and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun.”

The picture caused another boat load of drama because several mothers found that the little boy was too close to the edge of the pool.

A mother, who criticized El Moussa, wrote: “No one is a hater, but as a mother, it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!”

Tarek El Moussa’s estranged wife hit back in a post that read: “OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool, but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment.”

El Moussa went to add: “3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this …..!!!!”

Advertisement

It is hard to win on social media, Christina El Moussa is discovering this the hard way.