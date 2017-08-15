Christina El Moussa Finally Responds To Divorce Petition – Requests Spousal Support From Tarek!

We have learned that finally, eight months after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina, the woman also submitted her own petition. Apparently, the Flip or Flop star is asking for joint custody – both physical and legal – as well as spousal support.

Besides, she also expects Tarek to pay her attorney fees.

Christina noted that their separation occurred on May 23, 2016, and required that the court determine the total assets, propriety, as well as debts that they shared during their marriage.

One insider has revealed that the mother of two is looking forward to a whole new, exciting chapter in her life.

In his own divorce petition, that he filed in January, Tarek asked for joint custody, spousal support and for Christina’s ability to get alimony to be terminated.

Now, his estranged wife is also requesting to be paid spousal support!

The HGTV celebs announced their breakup happened after a particularly nasty fight that led to the police forces being called to their home,

‘Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence, and no charges were filed,’ the former couple declared in their joint statement.

As fans may already be aware, Christina has since then moved on, and she’s been in a few short relationships.

Reportedly, she is currently involved with a businessman named Doug.

Do you think Tarek will agree to pay Christina spousal support?