FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
peggy sulahian christina el moussa angelina jolie khloe kardashian abby lee miller beyonce rihanna jay-z bernice burgos brad pitt t.i. blake shelton tyler baltierra Cardi B karrueche tran bella thorne Tamra Judge kris jenner Evelyn Lozada kylie jenner Lil Scrappy meghan markle Eniko Parrish
Home » Entertainment

Christina El Moussa Finally Responds To Divorce Petition – Requests Spousal Support From Tarek!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/15/2017
0
635 Views
4


tarek and christina el moussaSource: etonline.com

We have learned that finally, eight months after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina, the woman also submitted her own petition. Apparently, the Flip or Flop star is asking for joint custody – both physical and legal – as well as spousal support.

Besides, she also expects Tarek to pay her attorney fees.

Christina noted that their separation occurred on May 23, 2016, and required that the court determine the total assets, propriety, as well as debts that they shared during their marriage.

One insider has revealed that the mother of two is looking forward to a whole new, exciting chapter in her life.

In his own divorce petition, that he filed in January, Tarek asked for joint custody, spousal support and for Christina’s ability to get alimony to be terminated.

Now, his estranged wife is also requesting to be paid spousal support!

The HGTV celebs announced their breakup happened after a particularly nasty fight that led to the police forces being called to their home,

‘Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence, and no charges were filed,’ the former couple declared in their joint statement.

As fans may already be aware, Christina has since then moved on, and she’s been in a few short relationships.

Reportedly, she is currently involved with a businessman named Doug.

Advertisement

Do you think Tarek will agree to pay Christina spousal support?

Post Views: 635

Read more about christina el moussa tarek el moussa flip or flop

Advertisement

You may also like
Tarek El Moussa And Christina El Moussa Set To Produce TV Show Chi-Town Flip
08/05/2017
Tarek El Moussa Admits He Feels ‘Lonely’ Amid Ex Christina’s New Romance
07/26/2017
‘Flip Or Flop: Atlanta’ Hosts Anita And Ken Corsini Talk Joining The Franchise And Putting Their Marriage First!
07/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *