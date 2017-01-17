Christina El Moussa Dating Gary Anderson Confirmed!

Christina El Moussa and her alleged boyfriend, Gary Anderson have reportedly made their relationship official and public!

Advertisement

As Christina and Tarek el Moussa are ready to break their marriage for ever, sources say that Christina has found solace in the arms of her new lover, who was also their contractor in the past.

Her relationship with Tarek came to an end in May and ever since, she was rumored to be dating Anderson. The source also claimed that Tarek suspected something inappropriate was going on between his wife and the contractor for long before finally confronting her about it.

“Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary,” said a source. However, both Tarek and Christina denied being involved with other people after their split.

Anderson was allegedly married twice and both divorces brought up a lot of drama.

During the first divorce, Anderson reportedly understated his income to keep his spousal and child support payments to a minimum. During the second divorce, he allegedly tried to beat the system yet again.

According to a new report, Christina and Anderson’s relationship has been made official but another claims they already have problems.

“He doesn’t even like to be around [young] kids,” stated a source close to Anderson.

Although Anderson has two adult daughters, Christina El Mousssa’s two children with Tarek, Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden James, 1, are quite young.

“I think it’s more of her looking up to him as a father figure. Gary is also loaded. So I guess if you’re already used to someone like Tarek who has money, you’re going to go after someone who has money,” the insider claimed.

According to the report, Christina was spotted at a couple of bars in Laguna Beach on Christmas Eve alongside her friends but the contractor lover was nowhere to be seen. She was allegedly “drinking non-stop.”

Advertisement

“[Christina el Moussa] was flirting like crazy with lots of young boys and she was drinking old-fashioned whiskey and martinis,” shared the eyewitness.