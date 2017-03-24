Christina El Moussa Claims Yoga Helped Her Deal With The Divorce From Tarek!

Christina El Moussa has recently opened up about her marital problems and how she’s felt like divorce was the only solution for years! Now, the star claims that what helped her through the tough times as well as through the divorce battle was working out – yoga, in particular.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” the Flip or Flop star has stated for People magazine.

The reality TV star shared with the public that what makes her feel better is a combination of running and yoga.

“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” the star explained, adding that she also does a lot of yoga and that helps as well.

“I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time,” she explained.

It turns out that Christina practices a certain type of yoga called yin yoga, which means she does a lot of meditation.

Furthermore, her newfound passion for yoga has also inspired her to take a trip to Bali this summer.

But Christina El Moussa did not just stop there!

The fit star, who has recently shown off her incredible abs on social media, has also started circuit-based classes at Orangetheory Fitness.

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶 Click link in my bio!! 👙🍩 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

“It combines running, which is my favorite workout, with weight training, which I never do on my own. It goes by super quickly and is always challenging. And it helped to get me in the best shape of my 30s!” Christina said excitedly.

Asked about what she eats, Christina was more than happy to share her secret with her followers.

“I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili,” shared the Flip or Flop star.

“For a little dessert, I love Justin’s Organic Mini Peanut Butter Cups — delish!”