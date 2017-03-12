FREE NEWSLETTER
Christina El Moussa Claims She Is In A “Really Good Place” And Working On A Book

Brandon Fitch Posted On 03/12/2017
christina el moussaSource: people.com

According to reports, Christina El Moussa has been feeling “really good” ever since she broke up with Tarek El Moussa.

On Saturday, the Flip or Flop star was seen at the All-Star Chef Classic in Los Angeles where she also opened up about her divorce, stating that she and Tarek are currently in a friendly, peaceful relationship with each other.

“Honestly, I’m doing really good. I’m in a really good place,” Christina claimed.

“The kids are happy, they’re healthy, Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we’re working on, cool things coming in the future, so we’re just looking forward,” the reality TV star went on.

As fans already know, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have two kids together, Taylor, who is 6, and one year old Brayden.

But the children are not the only ones keeping them together even after splitting. The former married couple is currently still filming for season 7 of the hit HGTV show and Christina claimed that things are “really good.”

“We have an amazing crew, they are like the funest, funniest guys, and they just keep everything super upbeat and light.”

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together. We’re getting along really, really well right now.”

“I think honestly it’s just like letting go of past resentment and living in the future, and remembering that kids are the priority,” Christina stated,

“And we are going to be in each other’s lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on.”

Furthermore, the star also revealed that they communicate very well these days, especially when they need be co-parents to their kids.

In parallel to filming Flip or Flop, Christina El Moussa is currently working on a book she started as a coping mechanism after her marriage shattered.

